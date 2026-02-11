Punjab: Husband held for murdering wife in Sangrur

A 33-year-old man was arrested for the brutal murder of his wife in Khandebad village of Sangrur on Tuesday. The incident reportedly occurred at noon inside the couple’s home while the children were at the school.

According to police, the station house officer (SHO) of Lehra received information that an individual identified as Kuldeep Singh, son of former sarpanch Tarsem Singh, had killed his wife, Harkirtan Kaur by slashing her throat with a a sharp weapon (gandaasa). The incident reportedly occurred at noon inside the couple’s home while the children were at the school.

Lehra deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ranbir Singh confirmed that upon receiving the tip, police personnel reached the residence to find the victim’s body in the bedroom, covered in blood with multiple deep wounds to her face and neck. He also said that while the murder weapon was recovered from the scene. Shortly after the police arrived at the village, they learned that Kuldeep Singh had already gone to the police station to surrender himself to the authorities.

Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates that the husband murdered his wife due to suspicions concerning her character.

The tragedy has left behind three young children: two daughters, aged 10 and 8, and a 6-year-old son. The Lehra police have registered a case against Kuldeep Singh under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).