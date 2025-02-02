Punjab ignored yet again in Budget, says CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed disappointment over the Union Budget on Saturday, claiming that the border state has been ignored once again and not given anything. Chief minister criticises Centre for not announcing MSP for crops or any package for the state’s industry. (Bhagwant Mann-X)

Describing it as an “election budget”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said it only made announcements for Bihar.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth budget in Parliament.

Reacting to the budget, Mann posted on X: “The Union government has not given anything to the farmers and youngsters of Punjab.”

The chief minister criticised the Centre for not announcing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops or any package for the state’s industry. “The Centre has neither given an MSP to farmers on their crops nor has the state been given any package for any industry. Punjab has not been given anything that can improve its economy and future,” he said.

“This budget is only an election budget, in which there are announcements only for the state of Bihar,” Mann said.

“Once again, the central government has treated Punjab and Punjabis unfairly. However, we will ensure that Punjab stands on its own feet through our own efforts,” he added.

Cheema dubs budget as ‘disappointing’

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema termed the Union Budget “disappointing” for the people of Punjab. He claimed that the budget is focused on Bihar’s election, catering to the BJP’s political interests rather than addressing the needs of the nation.

He expressed disappointment that none of the demands made by Punjab during the pre-budget meeting held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on December 20, 2024, were met in the budget.

Detailing the demands put forward by Punjab in the pre-budget meeting, Cheema emphasised that Punjab had demanded a special industrial package for its five border districts to promote employment and development. He said the state has also demanded ₹1,000 crore for strengthening police infrastructure along the 500-km hostile border with Pakistan.

In response to a media query about the minimum support price (MSP) guarantee, the finance minister said that the Union government did not address the demand for a package to encourage crop diversification what to talk about MSP guarantee.

He concluded that the budget has neglected the needs of Punjab’s people, farmers, industrialists, and traders, despite the state’s repeated requests to the central government.

Bajwa calls it ‘betrayal’ to farmers

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has termed the Union Budget as “betrayal” to farmers.

He said, “The budget fails to offer anything for our farmers. It is more of a betrayal to our farmers than a forward-looking budget.”

There is no mention of giving the MSP a legal backing, a demand of crores of farmers across India.

The Union government has made no announcement regarding loan waivers for our farmers or any plan to suitably increase their income.

Another major decision for our farmers, the reformation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, is missing, he added.