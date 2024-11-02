Punjab: Inquiry ordered against cops for taking firecrackers without paying in Faridkot

After a video of Faridkot police personnel picking firecrackers from an illegal stall allegedly “without paying money for it,” senior superintendent of police Pragya Jain has ordered a departmental inquiry against them. In the video, three cops can be seen reaching a firecracker shop. While two cops start talking with the shop owner and also making a video of the stall on their phone. However, in the meantime, the third cop picked up some firecrackers from the shop and put them in the official vehicle. (Video grab)

As per information, the district administration had designated Nehra Stadium where the sale of firecrackers was allowed and licenses were issued to the shop owners for the same. A shopkeeper was selling firecrackers at Kamiana Chowk by setting up a temporary stall when the police team reached there. The sources said the cops took the firecrackers from the shop without paying any money and also did not issue any challan for the violation of the order issued for the sale of firecrackers. The stall was also not removed by the cops at that time.

In the video, three cops can be seen reaching a firecracker shop. While two cops start talking with the shop owner and also making a video of the stall on their phone. However, in the meantime, the third cop picked up some firecrackers from the shop and put them in the official vehicle. They can be seen leaving without taking any action.

Superintendent of police Jasmeet Singh said “A video of cops taking firecrackers from a shop has been making rounds on social media. The persons in the video have been identified as police personnel posted at the Faridkot City police station. We have initiated a departmental inquiry against all the cops and strict action will be taken against them. Strict action will be taken against everyone who breaks the law even if they are cops.”