Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Inquiry ordered against cops for taking firecrackers without paying in Faridkot

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Nov 02, 2024 07:34 AM IST

The sources said the cops took the firecrackers from the shop without paying any money and also did not issue any challan for the violation of the order issued for the sale of firecrackers.

After a video of Faridkot police personnel picking firecrackers from an illegal stall allegedly “without paying money for it,” senior superintendent of police Pragya Jain has ordered a departmental inquiry against them.

In the video, three cops can be seen reaching a firecracker shop. While two cops start talking with the shop owner and also making a video of the stall on their phone. However, in the meantime, the third cop picked up some firecrackers from the shop and put them in the official vehicle. (Video grab)
In the video, three cops can be seen reaching a firecracker shop. While two cops start talking with the shop owner and also making a video of the stall on their phone. However, in the meantime, the third cop picked up some firecrackers from the shop and put them in the official vehicle. (Video grab)

As per information, the district administration had designated Nehra Stadium where the sale of firecrackers was allowed and licenses were issued to the shop owners for the same. A shopkeeper was selling firecrackers at Kamiana Chowk by setting up a temporary stall when the police team reached there. The sources said the cops took the firecrackers from the shop without paying any money and also did not issue any challan for the violation of the order issued for the sale of firecrackers. The stall was also not removed by the cops at that time.

In the video, three cops can be seen reaching a firecracker shop. While two cops start talking with the shop owner and also making a video of the stall on their phone. However, in the meantime, the third cop picked up some firecrackers from the shop and put them in the official vehicle. They can be seen leaving without taking any action.

Superintendent of police Jasmeet Singh said “A video of cops taking firecrackers from a shop has been making rounds on social media. The persons in the video have been identified as police personnel posted at the Faridkot City police station. We have initiated a departmental inquiry against all the cops and strict action will be taken against them. Strict action will be taken against everyone who breaks the law even if they are cops.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //