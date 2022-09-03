Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Inter-state arms smuggling racket busted, 55 pistols recovered

Punjab: Inter-state arms smuggling racket busted, 55 pistols recovered

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 01:47 AM IST

Punjab Police on Friday busted an inter-state illegal arms smuggling racket with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh-based suppliers involved in large scale of illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons into Punjab as well as other states. As many as 55 pistols have been seized.

Punjab Police have busted an inter-state illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh-based arms suppliers involved in large scale illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons from the state into Punjab. (ANI)
Punjab Police have busted an inter-state illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh-based arms suppliers involved in large scale illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons from the state into Punjab. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police on Friday busted an inter-state illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh-based arms suppliers involved in large scale of illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons from MP into Punjab as well as other states.

Disclosing this, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Bhorelal alias Manish Bade of village Ratwa in district Khargon of MP and Kailash Mal Singh of village Dutt Pahari in district Burhanpur of MP.

The Police have also recovered a huge cache of 55 pistols of .32 bore/.30 bore from their possession. The accused persons were apprehended from Madhya Pradesh by the Counter Intelligence unit of Punjab Police with the help of MP Police.

The DGP said that the development came three weeks after the CI Amritsar Unit, in the vigorous follow-up operations, had arrested two persons from Railway Crossing Vallah Mandi in Amritsar after recovering four pistols from their possession. In this connection, FIR No. 24 dated August, 2022 had been registered under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar, he added.

He said that during the investigation of backward and forward linkages, it has come to the fore that the recovered weapons were supplied by an interstate illegal weapons manufacturer and supplier suspected to be based in district Burhanpur in MP. “Following these inputs, a 15-member team of CI Amritsar led by Inspector Inderdeep Singh was despatched to MP on Tuesday and the team managed to trace out and apprehend these two arms suppliers on Thursday,” he said.

The DGP said that the operation is still going on and there is a high possibility of more recovery of arms ammunition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor

    A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.

  • BJP president Jai Prakash Nadda, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state unit chief OP Dhankar along with party leaders at the rally in Kaithal on Friday. (HT Photo)

    Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda

    Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.

  • The upper middle class job seeker is on premium sites while those from HNI backgrounds (High Networth Individual) are likely to have their own head hunters or a career track planned in high school. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations

    My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.

  • Police superintendent Piyush Singh Saud said the weapon used in the stabbing has been recovered. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him

    A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.

  • New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference on Friday.

    AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter

    The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out