Punjab: Inter-state arms smuggling racket busted, 55 pistols recovered
Punjab Police on Friday busted an inter-state illegal arms smuggling racket with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh-based suppliers involved in large scale of illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons into Punjab as well as other states. As many as 55 pistols have been seized.
In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police on Friday busted an inter-state illegal weapon smuggling module with the arrest of two Madhya Pradesh-based arms suppliers involved in large scale of illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons from MP into Punjab as well as other states.
Disclosing this, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Bhorelal alias Manish Bade of village Ratwa in district Khargon of MP and Kailash Mal Singh of village Dutt Pahari in district Burhanpur of MP.
The Police have also recovered a huge cache of 55 pistols of .32 bore/.30 bore from their possession. The accused persons were apprehended from Madhya Pradesh by the Counter Intelligence unit of Punjab Police with the help of MP Police.
The DGP said that the development came three weeks after the CI Amritsar Unit, in the vigorous follow-up operations, had arrested two persons from Railway Crossing Vallah Mandi in Amritsar after recovering four pistols from their possession. In this connection, FIR No. 24 dated August, 2022 had been registered under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar, he added.
He said that during the investigation of backward and forward linkages, it has come to the fore that the recovered weapons were supplied by an interstate illegal weapons manufacturer and supplier suspected to be based in district Burhanpur in MP. “Following these inputs, a 15-member team of CI Amritsar led by Inspector Inderdeep Singh was despatched to MP on Tuesday and the team managed to trace out and apprehend these two arms suppliers on Thursday,” he said.
The DGP said that the operation is still going on and there is a high possibility of more recovery of arms ammunition.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
