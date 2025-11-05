Punjab International Trade Expo in Amritsar from Dec 4 to 8

Amritsar: The 19th edition of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) will be held in Amritsar from December 4 to 8, with the support of the Punjab government, said Karan Gilhotra, chair, Punjab state chapter, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Tuesday. The 19th edition of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) will be held in Amritsar from December 4 to 8, with the support of the Punjab government, said Karan Gilhotra, chair, Punjab state chapter, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Tuesday.

Unveiling the official PITEX 2025 brochure during a press conference, Gilhotra said this year’s expo will host several business seminars and is expected to feature around 550 exhibitors from India and abroad. Delegations from three Indian states and four foreign countries are also likely to participate, he added.

Highlighting tourism initiatives, he noted that the Punjab Tourism Recognition Awards, introduced last year in collaboration with the Punjab government, will be held on December 6.

Himani Arora, chair, regional Fashion Tex Tech Forum, PHDCCI, said the Punjab Heritage Show will celebrate the state’s rich culture and craftsmanship, showcasing how tradition inspires modern couture and community development. She added that the forum aims to empower artisans, particularly those engaged in Phulkari, blending heritage with innovation.

Jaideep Singh, convener, Amritsar Zone, PHDCCI, described PITEX as a landmark annual event for Amritsar and Punjab, contributing to the local economy and creating valuable business linkages for traders, artisans, and entrepreneurs.

Bharti Sood, senior regional director, PHDCCI, stated that PITEX has grown consistently in scale and public participation over the years, thanks to strong support from the Punjab government. She added that preparations are underway, with detailed operational plans to be finalised soon.