Punjab IPS officer Harcharan Singh Bhullar lands in CBI net for demanding ₹8-lakh bribe

In a major crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Punjab Police deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Harcharan Singh Bhullar for allegedly demanding an ₹8 lakh bribe from a scrap dealer, Akash Bhatta, based in Mandi Gobindgarh of Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Bhullar, son of former Punjab director general of police Mehal Singh Bhullar, is the first senior Punjab Police officer to be arrested for graft under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

A 2007-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Bhullar, who assumed charge as the DIG of the Ropar range in November 2024, was apprehended from his office in Mohali. Officials confirmed that CBI teams simultaneously searched Bhullar’s office and residence in Sector 40, Chandigarh, recovering a staggering ₹5 crore in cash and more than 1.5 kilograms of gold. The searches were continuing till the filing of this report.

The Ropar range includes the districts of Mohali, Rupnagar, and Fatehgarh Sahib.

The case was triggered following a complaint from a Fatehgarh Sahib scrap dealer to the CBI on October 11, accusing Bhullar of demanding a bribe through a middleman named “Kirshanu” in exchange for helping him settle an FIR registered against him at Sirhind police station. The complainant alleged that Bhullar also demanded recurring bribes, referred to as “sewa-paani,” for ensuring that no further police action was taken against his business.

According to the complaint, Bhullar threatened to falsely implicate the scrap dealer in criminal cases unless the bribe was paid. Bhullar’s systematic extortion reportedly extended over several months, with the dealer fearing serious repercussions for his business if he refused.

CBI’s investigation, led by sub-inspector Sachin Singh of the anti-corruption branch (ACB), uncovered irrefutable evidence against Bhullar. A recorded WhatsApp call between the middleman, Kirshanu, and Bhullar revealed the senior officer’s explicit instructions: “8 fadne ne 8 (collect ₹8 lakh from him)” and “Jinna denda nal nal fadi chal, ohnu kehde 8 kar de pura (collect whatever he gives. Ask him to give ₹8 lakh in total).” The conversation was clear — Bhullar was directing his middleman to collect ₹8 lakh from the complainant.

The middleman, who was arrested from Sector 9D market in Chandigarh on Thursday, further implicated Bhullar in an exchange with the complainant: “Edda kehna pata ki hai... kehnda hai August da ni aaya, September da ni aaya (You know what to say. Ask him that he didn’t give the bribe for August and September).” This statement confirmed that Bhullar had been demanding monthly payments, cementing the case against him.

The CBI also verified the mobile number used in the recorded call, confirming it was registered to Bhullar. The evidence was crucial in substantiating the claims of illegal gratification and extortion.

Bhullar had been in the news previously for his controversial leadership. Prior to his posting as DIG of the Ropar range, he headed the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) that questioned Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on drug smuggling charges. However, Bhullar was replaced amid allegations of mismanagement and heavy-handed tactics.

According to a statement, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended a person red-handed while demanding and accepting ₹8 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the DIG at Sector 21 in Chandigarh.

“During the trap proceedings, a controlled call was made to the public servant, during which he acknowledged the payment and directed the middleman and complainant to come to his office. Subsequently, the CBI team apprehended the public servant from his office and arrested the other accused in Chandigarh,” according to the CBI statement.

The CBI has registered a case against Bhullar and his middleman Kirshanu under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation is ongoing, with more arrests and recoveries expected as CBI delves deeper into Bhullar’s activities.