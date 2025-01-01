Menu Explore
Punjab: Jalandhar police nab 4, seize 1kg heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 01, 2025 05:02 AM IST

Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested four drug peddlers and seized 1kg of heroin from their possession

Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested four drug peddlers and seized 1kg of heroin from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the CIA apprehended Karan alias Kana of Kapurthala and recovered 100grams of heroin from him.

The police has also seized a Verna car from the accused. (HT File)
The police has also seized a Verna car from the accused. (HT File)

Police said the interrogation of Karan led to the arrest of his three accomplices — Prem Singh from Ludhiana, Rohit from Gurdaspur, and Jabanpreet Singh alias Jagdeep Singh from Jalandhar. Further investigations and raids resulted in the seizure of an additional 900grams of heroin and a Verna car with registration number PB07-BF-0015, the police said.

