Punjab: Jalandhar police nab 4, seize 1kg heroin

Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested four drug peddlers and seized 1kg of heroin from their possession
Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested four drug peddlers and seized 1kg of heroin from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the CIA apprehended Karan alias Kana of Kapurthala and recovered 100grams of heroin from him.
Police said the interrogation of Karan led to the arrest of his three accomplices — Prem Singh from Ludhiana, Rohit from Gurdaspur, and Jabanpreet Singh alias Jagdeep Singh from Jalandhar. Further investigations and raids resulted in the seizure of an additional 900grams of heroin and a Verna car with registration number PB07-BF-0015, the police said.