Punjab: Jalandhar police nab 4, seize 1kg heroin

Jalandhar commissionerate police have arrested four drug peddlers and seized 1kg of heroin from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the CIA apprehended Karan alias Kana of Kapurthala and recovered 100grams of heroin from him. The police has also seized a Verna car from the accused. (HT File)

Police said the interrogation of Karan led to the arrest of his three accomplices — Prem Singh from Ludhiana, Rohit from Gurdaspur, and Jabanpreet Singh alias Jagdeep Singh from Jalandhar. Further investigations and raids resulted in the seizure of an additional 900grams of heroin and a Verna car with registration number PB07-BF-0015, the police said.