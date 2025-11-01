Punjab: Juvenile among 7 nabbed as Pak arms smuggling module busted

Dismantling a cross-border arms smuggling module, the Amritsar police caught seven operatives, including a juvenile, for having links with Pakistan based-smugglers and seized 15 sophisticated pistols from their possession, said director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Friday. The juvenile was in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and was picking up consignments for other accused, say police . (HT Photo)

Those arrested have been identified as Shamsher Singh alias Sima (30) and Amandeep Singh alias Bobby (23), both residents of Fakir Singh Colony in Amritsar; Balwinder Singh alias Kaka (26), Gurdev Singh (40), Karanpreet Singh (19) and Harman Singh (19), all residents of Kakkar village in Amritsar rural, besides a 17-year-old. The recovered weapons include nine 9MM Glock pistols and six .30-bore pistols.

Yadav said the preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through social media and were actively involved in procuring and supplying illegal weapons across Punjab. The DGP said that further investigation was underway to expose and dismantle the entire network, including its backward and forward linkages.

Sharing more details, Amritsar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a juvenile, who was in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and was picking up consignments due to his village’s close proximity to the international border to further deliver within Punjab, was the first one to be caught with two pistols. Based on his interrogation, Shamsher Singh and Amandeep Singh were arrested with three pistols, including one Glock, he said, while adding that the duo were assisting the juvenile in delivering weapons.

Following technical and forensic leads, Balwinder Singh was arrested with two Glock pistols and a .30-bore pistol. Bhullar said that during technical analysis of the juvenile’s mobile phone, the role of Gurdev Singh also surfaced with both found to be in each other’s contacts and connected to a common Pakistan-based handler through various social media platforms. On the handler’s directions, they distributed weapons through their local associates, he said.

Subsequently, Gurdev Singh, the main operative, was arrested along with Karanpreet Singh and Harman Singh and six Glock pistols and a .30-bore pistol were recovered from Gurdev’s possession. More arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days as further investigation is being carried out, he said.

Two separate cases have been registered under Section 25(6,7,8) of the Arms Act at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar, officials said.