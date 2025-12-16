Punjab: Karnataka man robbed of car at gunpoint in Mohali

A Karnataka resident working as a business manager in Mohali was robbed of his car at gunpoint near a private university in Sector 82 late Monday evening. The incident occurred at 7.50 pm when the victim was sitting inside his car near his PG accommodation (Representational Image)

The incident occurred at 7.50 pm when the victim, who has been living in Mohali since September, was sitting inside his car near his PG accommodation. Earlier, he had visited Phase 1, where he works, and later stopped to refuel his vehicle before returning to his PG. While seated inside the parked car and speaking on the phone, a man riding a motorcycle bearing registration number PB 65 AU 4604 approached him and asked for an address.

When the victim leaned out slightly to respond, the man pulled out a pistol, threatened to kill him and demanded money and the car. Fearing for his life, the victim immediately stepped out of the vehicle, after which the accused fled with the car, leaving him stranded. The incident unfolded within moments, leaving the victim no chance to seek help.

The victim later approached the police, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The incident comes just months after another snatching reported near the same area, where a student was assaulted and robbed outside his a private university campus.

A police official said the accused has been identified. “We have identified the suspect and teams are working on multiple leads. Investigation is underway and efforts are being made to recover the vehicle at the earliest,” he added.