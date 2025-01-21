Punjab: Khudian asks agri officers to submit biweekly reports on farm schemes

Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has directed all chief agriculture officers (CAOs) to submit biweekly progress reports on centrally and state-sponsored agricultural schemes to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation. Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian (HT File)

During a series of meetings with CAOs, Khudian reviewed the progress of ongoing schemes in seven districts on Monday, while the remaining districts were assessed on Tuesday.

The minister emphasised the need for field staff to achieve targets related to the sampling of seeds, pesticides, and fertilisers to guarantee quality agricultural inputs for farmers. Under the department’s quality control drive, targets were set at 6,100 for seed samples, 4,800 for pesticides, and 3,700 for fertilisers. So far, 5,082 seed samples, 2,867 pesticide samples, and 2,473 fertiliser samples have been collected.

The minister said that 141 seed samples failed quality tests, while 81 pesticide samples were misbranded, and 78 fertiliser samples were sub-standard.

Legal actions have been initiated against the responsible dealers and firms, Khudian said.

The introduction of the biweekly reporting system aims to improve transparency and accountability, ensuring timely interventions and better support for farmers, enhancing agricultural productivity across Punjab.