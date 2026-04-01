Punjab Kings begin IPL 2026 campaign with a bang, light up New Chandigarh

Under the bright lights and before a buzzing home crowd, Punjab Kings (PBKS) launched their IPL 2026 campaign in emphatic fashion, outplaying Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium to set the tone for the season ahead. It was not merely an opening win, but a statement—one that blended discipline with flair and gave the home faithful plenty to celebrate. Punjab Kings fans in a joyous mood after the team beat Gujarat Titans in the IPL tie at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium in New Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The Shreyas Iyer-led side built their success on a strong bowling performance, keeping a tight leash on a formidable GT batting line-up and restricting them to 162/6. The attack operated with precision and purpose, led by Vijaykumar Vyshak’s impressive 3/34. Yuzvendra Chahal complemented him brilliantly with a crafty 2/28, ensuring the visitors never found the momentum to post a daunting total.

Amid the competitive intensity, emotions briefly took centre stage when local favourite and GT skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed after a brisk 39 off 27 balls. The Chandigarh crowd, fiercely loyal yet deeply admiring of their homegrown star, found itself momentarily conflicted.

“I’m a huge Shubman fan. I want to be like him when I grow up,” said 12-year-old Harpreet Singh, clutching a placard bearing Gill’s name. “Even though I support PBKS, I was hoping to see him score a hundred live.”

As the evening wore on, the contest tilted decisively in PBKS’s favour. Chasing 163, the hosts looked composed from the outset. Prabhsimran Singh (37) and debutant Cooper Connolly (66) anchored the innings with maturity, stitching together a steady partnership that kept the required rate in check. Captain Shreyas Iyer (18), too, played his part with a measured contribution, ensuring there were no late hiccups as PBKS cruised towards the target. PBKS won by three wickets.

The atmosphere reached a crescendo when the winning runs were struck, with the packed stands erupting in celebration. Among those soaking in the moment was PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta, seen dancing in jubilation as the team sealed a memorable start.

“We came here hoping for a strong start,” said Manpreet Singh, who attended the match with his wife Jiwanjot Kaur. “PBKS haven’t always had the best record at home, but this feels different. Maybe this is their year.”

Loud cheers also rang out for Arshdeep Singh and captain Iyer, both central to Punjab’s ambitions this season. With momentum firmly on their side, PBKS will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad here on April 11, carrying not just two points, but renewed belief and growing confidence.