Punjab: Lattianwal sarpanch arrested in NDPS case

Kapurthala police on Thursday arrested Lattianwal sarpanch Balvir Singh after a few arrested peddlers disclosed his involvement of the Sarpanch in drug deals. SSP Navneet Singh Bains said during the probe related to recovery of drugs on June 1 and September 4, the smugglers revealed that Balvir was also involved in the racket. “They said that Balvir has a major share in the seized drugs,” he added. “He also has four drug and attempted murder cases registered against him,” the SSP said. His previous cases include an FIR under the NDPS Act registered at Sultanpur Lodhi police station on June 29, 2012; another filed at Phillaur station two years later; and one FIR registered under the Indian Penal Code on April 2 last year.

45 families converted into Christianity have returned to Sikhism:DSGMC

Forty-five Sikh families, which had allegedly converted into Christianity, have returned to Sikhism, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s (DSGMC’s) dharam parchar panel (Majha zone) in-charge Manjit Singh Bhoma said. He welcomed the families while honouring them with rob of honours. He said, “We have launched a campaign to spread awareness against the conversion of Sikhs into other religions.”

Clerk, guard arrested for accepting bribe

The vigilance bureau arrested registry clerk Gurparkash Singh and chowkidar Mangat Singh for accepting a bribe of ₹2,000. Both were posted at Mansa’ Jhunir tehsil. Complainant Bahadar Singh said the clerk was demanding ₹5,000 to implement court orders pertaining to his property, but the deal was finalised at ₹2,000. The guard was accepting the bribe on behalf of the clerk.

Health minister inaugurates physicians’ conference in Bathinda

Health minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra inaugurated the ninth conference organised by the Association of Physicians of India (Malwa branch) in Bathinda on Thursday. The minister said that ‘MAPICON-2022’ will enable medical professionals to share their experiences and exchange developments in the field. More than 300 doctors from different parts of the country attended the conference on the first day.

Cheques worth ₹3 crore distributed to farmers

Environment, science and technology minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer distributed ₹3 crore to farmers who had sold paddy straw for generation of electricity instead of burning it. He visited Sri Ganesh Edibles at Shahpur on Thursday where he said that ₹30 crore will be given to the farmers. With this project, farmers can earn ₹3,000 per acre through straw.

Engineer’s Day celebrated at Science City

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated Engineer’s Day on Thursday by organising an online workshop on the ‘Internet of Things’. Around 100 engineers from different colleges in Punjab participated in the workshop. Neelima Jerath, director general, Science City, said IoT helps people live and work smarter, as well as gain complete control over their lives.

Bhagat Singh birth anniv: Chief secy reviews arrangement in Khatkar Kalan

To take stock of arrangements of celebration of Bhagat Singh’s 115th birth anniversary at his ancestral village on September 28, Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua visited Khatkar Kalan on Thursday. CM Bhagwant Mann will visit Khatkar Kalan to preside over the state-level function. Janjua and other officials also paid floral tributes to Bhagat Singh at his museum.