Punjab launches anti-drug curriculum in schools under ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’

To combat drug abuse, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a dedicated anti-drug curriculum to be implemented in government schools across the state, at Fazilka on Friday. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, party leader Manish Sisodia interact with school students at a government in Fazilka on Friday. (Photo: X)

The initiative, part of the third phase of the ongoing “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (War Against Drugs) campaign, aims to sensitise over 8 lakh students from Classes 9 to 12 on the perils of drug addiction.

The curriculum will be rolled out in 3,658 schools and includes 35-minute sessions held every fortnight over 27 weeks. These sessions will feature documentaries, quizzes, interactive activities and poster campaigns, focusing on busting drug-related myths, resisting peer pressure and promoting healthy choices.

Experts and scientists will contribute to delivering this programme, which forms a core component of the state’s preventive strategy.

Kejriwal emphasised that Punjab’s location along the international border had made it vulnerable to drug trafficking. He said the state government was adopting a zero-tolerance policy, having already arrested over 15,000 drug traffickers, seizing more than 1,000 kg heroin and demolishing properties amassed through the illegal drug trade.

He criticised rival political parties for allegedly supporting known drug lords, accusing them of prioritising personal gains over the welfare of the state.

Chief minister Mann said the transformation in government schools had restored public trust, with many students now shifting from private to public institutions.

He blamed the previous governments for allowing drugs to proliferate for political and financial gain. He reiterated his government’s commitment to justice, referencing the ongoing legal action against high-profile figures like Bikram Singh Majithia.

Each village to get gyms, playgrounds: Mann

To further isolate the youth from drug temptation, Mann announced the construction of gyms and playgrounds in every village.

He also shared a dedicated WhatsApp number (9779-100-200) for citizens to confidentially report drug-related activities. The chief minister emphasised that rehabilitation of former addicts remained a priority to help them rejoin society with dignity.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia praised Punjab for leading this educational reform and warned traffickers of strict action. Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains credited the Akali-BJP regime for the drug crisis and hailed the current government’s efforts to root out the menace through strong policy and education.

Also present at the launch were Punjab education secretary Anindita Mitra and other senior officials.

CM, Kejriwal meet family of slain trader in Abohar

On Friday, chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal also visited slain businessman Sanjay Verma’s family in Abohar to offer condolences and express solidarity.

Sanjay, 54, was gunned down by three bike-borne assailants in a busy commercial area of Abohar in broad daylight on July 7. Nearly a month later, the shooters remain out of police grasp.

Meeting Sanjay’s brother Jagat Verma, Mann and Kejriwal praised the Verma family’s contribution in uplifting Abohar’s image through hard work and enterprise, assuring their full support during this difficult time.

Reaffirming the state’s commitment to justice, Mann informed the family that two gangsters involved in the murder had already been neutralised in a police encounter and assured that every accused will be brought to justice without exception. He further stressed that the safety of Punjabis remained the state’s top priority and every measure was being taken to ensure it.