Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Law and order deteriorating, says Oppn

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Mar 17, 2025 08:20 AM IST

Referring to several explosions in the past few months, Jakhar said “only Arvind Kejriwal, who has been given a big security umbrella, is safe in Punjab while he does not even have any such constitutional position”

The BJP and the Congress lashed out at the AAP government on the completion of three years in the state, blaming it for “poor” law and order amid a spate of explosions besides “betraying the expectations” of people.

BJP workers protest against the Punjab government in Amritsar on Sunday. (PTI)
BJP workers protest against the Punjab government in Amritsar on Sunday. (PTI)

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the state has gone back 30 years under the AAP dispensation. Referring to several explosions in the past few months, Jakhar said, “Only Arvind Kejriwal, who has been given a big security umbrella, is safe in Punjab while he does not even have any such constitutional position.”

Neither the AAP government fulfilled its election promises by giving 1,000 per month to women nor did it strengthen the state’s economic position, he said.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too recalled the recent explosions in Amritsar and Jalandhar, terming the AAP government a “complete failure”.

The BJP’s Punjab unit held protests at many places, alleging that the AAP government did not fulfill its poll promises. The AAP formed the government in Punjab in 2022.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On