Punjab: Law and order deteriorating, says Oppn

The BJP and the Congress lashed out at the AAP government on the completion of three years in the state, blaming it for “poor” law and order amid a spate of explosions besides “betraying the expectations” of people. BJP workers protest against the Punjab government in Amritsar on Sunday. (PTI)

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said the state has gone back 30 years under the AAP dispensation. Referring to several explosions in the past few months, Jakhar said, “Only Arvind Kejriwal, who has been given a big security umbrella, is safe in Punjab while he does not even have any such constitutional position.”

Neither the AAP government fulfilled its election promises by giving ₹1,000 per month to women nor did it strengthen the state’s economic position, he said.

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring too recalled the recent explosions in Amritsar and Jalandhar, terming the AAP government a “complete failure”.

The BJP’s Punjab unit held protests at many places, alleging that the AAP government did not fulfill its poll promises. The AAP formed the government in Punjab in 2022.