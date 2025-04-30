Punjab: Lawrence Bishnoi interview: Court dismisses cops’ plea against polygraph test

A Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by five Punjab policemen against the polygraph test in connection with the controversial interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi recorded while he was in police custody in September 2022. The interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was telecast in March 2023 by a private TV channel. (HT File)

The cops on April 16 had given their consent before a court following which the police got permission to conduct the polygraph tests in accordance with legal procedures. However, five cops appealed against the order on April 24, withdrawing consent and arguing that they were coerced into giving permission.

The court of TPS Randhawa, ADJ, Mohali, dismissed their petition on Tuesday. A detailed order is awaited.

The six personnel who had given consent on April 16 are ASI Mukhtiar Singh, constables Simranjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Satnam Singh, and Amritpal Singh. They were all posted with the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Mohali when the controversial interview of the gangster was recorded in 2022. The counsel for the five cops, SS Sangha said only ASI Mukhtiar Singh hasn’t withdrawn his consent.

The police had argued that this being a sensitive case, a polygraph test would help to clear many important facts.

On the other hand, Sangha had tried to argue that a senior IPS officer of ADGP Rank was present in the court itself when the order was passed on April 16 and his clients gave consent for the polygraph test under duress, and the cops were not accompanied by any lawyer at the time of recording their consent before the concerned court.

An SIT is probing the case of an alleged interview conducted when the gangster was in jail. The FIR was registered in January 2024 after high court intervention. A DSP-level officer, Gursher Singh Sandhu, a 2016-batch officer, was dismissed from service on January 2 this year for allegedly facilitating the interview. The interview was telecast in March 2023 by a private TV channel.