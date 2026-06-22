Punjab leading in education under AAP govt: Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime, Punjab had become a leading state in the country offering quality education. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said under the Aam Aadmi Party regime, Punjab had become a leading state in the country offering quality education. (HT Photo)

Addressing a public gathering during a Lok Milni programme at Panjgarain village in Jaito assembly segment of Faridkot, the CM said before 2022, Punjab was ranked 27th in the national education rankings, however, under the AAP government’s focused policy, the education sector saw a visible shift.

“Punjab’s education revolution has begun delivering tangible results on the ground. The state government schools are no longer struggling for recognition but are setting new benchmarks for excellence, confidence and opportunity across the country. Due to the dedicated efforts of our government, Punjab’s government schools are surpassing even Kerala in the field of education,” said the CM.

In his address to the rural community, Mann said the AAP government introduced a good governance model under which free electricity, adequate power supply, cashless health insurance and improved infrastructure were among other schemes. Mann said he was confident that Punjabis would elect the AAP for its second term in the next state elections.

“The improved irrigation system had increased canal water usage from 20% to 80% during my government’s term. Farmers are getting adequate electricity supply to irrigate fields through tubewells,” he said.

Targeting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for “malgovernance” during its tenure, Mann said the top Akali leadership was disconnected from the masses and the hardships faced by the common Punjabi. He charged the Akali leadership with “patronising an organised crime syndicate and using the Sikh religious institutes to meet its political goals”.