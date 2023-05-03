Punjab leggie Mayank hoping to spin back into focus this IPL

For Punjab leg-spinner Mayank Markande, this Indian Premiere League (IPL) has been strange. Though he has been bowling googlies and scalped 10 wickets, his team Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) form has been sliding. On Saturday, it was Markande’s bowling and reflex catch that sent back Delhi Capitals’ (DC) opener Phil Salt after a 35-ball 59 that turned things around at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground. In the current IPL season, 25-year-old Mayank Markande has played six of the eight Sunrisers Hyderabad matches, scalping 10 wickets. (HT Photo)

Markande broke the 112-run stand between Salt and Mitch Marsh, which set the tone for SRH’s nine-run win.Markande also bowled Priyam Garg for 12. His wickets have come at a decent economy of under 7.

“I am happy the way I am bowling, especially the googlies. I had a great domestic season playing for Punjab in all formats and I am able to carry forward that form. The domestic matches are very competitive. I guess that has helped me gain confidence and come well prepared for the IPL,” said the 25-year-old, who played his lone T20 game in 2018 after an impressive stint with Mumbai Indians in 2018 IPL.

However, Markande, who moved to DC and then to Rajasthan Royals, did not get many opportunities with leg-spinners Rahul Chahar and Rahul Tewatia preferred. In his first season in 2018, he played 14 games, taking 15 scalps. After that, he only got to play three (2019), one (2021) and two (2022) in the next three seasons he featured in.

This season, Markande has played six of the eight SRH matches, thanks to the faith shown in him by the team management. Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has also played a key role.

“His presence has definitely helped me. He doesn’t ask as such to change much skill-wise, but works hard on tactical changes. He stresses on mental preparation, on the mindset,” said Markande, who had a great first game this season against Punjab Kings, taking 4/15 in Hyderabad that restricted PBKS to 143/9 and helped SRH win by eight wickets.

The way he bamboozled Chennai Super Kings’ Ambati Rayudu with a googly was also impressive. Seasoned coach Munish Bali said, “His form has been top-notch this IPL season. Due to a lack of opportunities in previous seasons, he could not catch much attention. But SRH are backing him and he is not disappointing them either. He is one of the best spinners in India at the moment.Moreover, he has worked very hard on his batting skills. He knows one has to be a useful all-rounder to get more chances.”

It was Bali who persuaded Markande to switch from bowling medium-pace to spin.

“He has been very consistent with his bowling, especially the googlies. Very sharp, skilful and at a good speed. It has become difficult for the batters to read them. He knows what he needs to do to again be back in the national reckoning and he is doing simply that. As far as his catching skills are concerned, he is outstanding,” said Bali, referring to the sharp catch Markande took against DC to remove Salt.