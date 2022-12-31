Punjab local govt minister for usage of treated water in agri, construction purposes

Local Government Punjab minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Saturday said that for horticulture, agriculture and others urbans development activities like industrial field, construction works, fire services and roads cleaning purposes only treated water should be used.

According to the minister, Bhagwant Mann-led government is doing every possible effort to prevent depletion of groundwater. He said that all the buildings having discharging of minimum 10,000 litres and above should be recycled system and recycled water could be used for horticulture and all other activities.

Cabinet minister said that all municipal corporations and municipal councils provide facilities of supplying treated waste water to construction agencies through tankers and lorries against a fixed, pre-determined charge by the urban local bodies at the sewerage treatment plant (STP) sites immediately.

The minister further said that Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council should use atleast 20% treated water a pre-condition for ULB’s to become water plus and attain five-star and seven-star garbage free cities under Swachh Bharat mission-urban.

Cabinet Minister has directed that all commissioners of the Municipal Corporations and additional deputy commissioners should ensure to send quarterly report to government at the end of every quarter indicating the quantities of treated waste water used.