Punjab logs 1 death, 55 fresh Covid cases

One more person died from coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday as 55 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 6,00,342, according to a medical bulletin.

The infection has claimed 16,355 lives in the state till now. The fatality count also included a death that was not reported earlier.

The number of active cases stood at 423. Jalandhar reported nine cases, followed by eight in Ferozepur and five in Muktsar. With 46 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,83,564, according to the bulletin.