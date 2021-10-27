Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 13 fresh Covid cases
Among new Covid cases in Punjab, Ludhiana reported four, followed by three in Amritsar.
Published on Oct 27, 2021 01:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab on Tuesday reported 13 fresh cases Covid cases, lowest single-day count this year, taking the infection tally to 6,02,251, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality reported in the state, the death toll stood at 16,554, it said. Among new cases, Ludhiana reported four, followed by three in Amritsar.

The number of active cases dropped to 226 from 237 on Tuesday.

Twenty-three people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,471, the bulletin said.

