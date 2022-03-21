Punjab logs 18 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh : Punjab on Sunday reported 18 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 758,931, according to a medical bulletin.

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll in the state stood at 17,737. The state’s positivity rate dipped to 0.16%, said the bulletin. The number of active cases also came down to 215.

Among the districts, Jalandhar and Patiala topped the list with four cases each, followed by three each in Ferozepur and Ludhiana, the bulletin said.

With 30 patients recovering from the virus, the number of cured persons in the state has reached 7,40,979, the bulletin said.