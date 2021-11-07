Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 25 fresh Covid cases
Punjab logs 25 fresh Covid cases

Of the fresh Covid cases in Punjab, Mohali reported 10, followed by eight in Jalandhar and two each in Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran
The death toll remained at 16,562 as no new Covid-related fatality was reported in Punjab.
Published on Nov 07, 2021 01:22 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab on Saturday reported 25 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 6,02,517, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained at 16,562 as no new Covid-related fatality was reported in Punjab, it said.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 10, followed by eight in Jalandhar and two each in Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, the bulletin said.

There are 219 active cases in the state, while 21 people have recuperated from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,85,736, according to the bulletin.

