Punjab logs 36 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Tuesday reported 36 fresh cases taking the infection count to 602616, according to a medical bulletin.

The state reported one Covid-related fatality, taking the death toll to 16,566, it said. The state registered a positivity rate of 0.14 %.

Among fresh cases, 11 were reported in Mohali, and six each in Amritsar and Jalandhar. The state has 229 active cases.

With 23 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,821, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,56,01,589 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far of which 25,395 were tested on Tuesday. As many as 91,410 doses of vaccines were administered on the day.