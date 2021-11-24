Punjab logs 42 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Punjab on Tuesday reported 42 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,03,043, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality in Mansa district, the death toll reached 16,587 in the state, it said. The state recorded a positivity rate of 0.25%.

Among the fresh cases, maximum 13 were registered in Muktsar and five each in Patiala and Mohali, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state also rose to 270.

With 32 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,86,196, it said.

A total of 15,98,89,811 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far of which 16,978 were tested on Tuesday. As many as 1,01,033 doses of vaccine were administered in a day.