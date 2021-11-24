Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 42 fresh Covid cases, 1 death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 42 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Among the fresh Covid cases in Punjab, maximum 13 were registered in Muktsar and five each in Patiala and Mohali
The number of active Covid cases in Punjab rose to 270.
The number of active Covid cases in Punjab rose to 270.
Published on Nov 24, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Punjab on Tuesday reported 42 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,03,043, according to a medical bulletin.

With one Covid-related fatality in Mansa district, the death toll reached 16,587 in the state, it said. The state recorded a positivity rate of 0.25%.

Among the fresh cases, maximum 13 were registered in Muktsar and five each in Patiala and Mohali, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state also rose to 270.

With 32 persons recovering from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,86,196, it said.

A total of 15,98,89,811 samples have been collected for testing in the state so far of which 16,978 were tested on Tuesday. As many as 1,01,033 doses of vaccine were administered in a day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out