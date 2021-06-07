Punjab logs 65 deaths, 1,593 new Covid cases

Chandigarh

With 65 more Covid-related fatalities, the death toll reached 15,076 in Punjab on Sunday, while 1,593 fresh infections took the tally to 5,79,560, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases dropped to 22,160 from 24,454 on Saturday.

Seven deaths each were reported from Bathinda and Muktsar, six from Patiala and five each from Jalandhar and Sangrur among the fatalities which took place in the last 24 hours.

Ludhiana reported 203 cases, followed by Hoshiarpur 148, Bathinda 134 and Jalandhar 115.

The state’s positivity rate dropped to 2.54% from 2.84% on Saturday.

With 3,790 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured people reached 5,42,324, according to the bulletin.

There are 276 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 684 other critical patients and 3,255 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 96,60,801 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Sunday registered 74 new cases, taking the infection tally to 60,659, according to the medical bulletin.