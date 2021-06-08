Punjab logs 82 deaths, 1,293 new Covid cases

Punjab on Monday registered 1,293 new Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 5,80,829, while 82 more deaths took the toll to 15,160, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s active cases stood at 19,995 as against 22,160 on Sunday, it said.

Nine deaths were reported from Bathinda, eight each from Amritsar and Patiala and six each from Sangrur and Ludhiana, among the fatalities which took place in the last 24 hours.

Ludhiana reported 135 new cases, followed by 133 in Amritsar, 113 in Jalandhar and 88 in Bathinda.

The state’s positivity rate stood at 2.57%. With 3,350 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured people reached 5,45,674, according to the bulletin.

There are 250 critical patients who are on ventilator support, 723 other critical patients and 3,198 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 96,98,676 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.