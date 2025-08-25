Punjab LPG tanker blast: Death toll mounts to seven, magisterial probe ordered

The death toll in the LPG tanker fire near Mandiala on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road has climbed to seven, prompting the district administration to order a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The mishap site near Mandiala on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road .

Confirming the deaths, civil surgeon Pawan Kumar said these fire victims were admitted to a private hospital on Chandigarh Road and were on a ventilator. Five patients are still said to be critical while a 7-year-old boy has been referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Those who died on Sunday have been identified as Jaswinder Kaur (65), Vijay (19), Manjit Singh (70) and Aradhana Verma (28). Aradhana’s husband Dharminder Verma had died at Government Medical College in Amritsar within hours of the fire incident. Besides, two more, including the tanker driver, had succumbed to burn injuries.

On Friday, around 10pm, an LPG tanker caught fire after colliding with a pickup truck near Mandiala on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road.

In response to mounting public outrage and allegations of administrative negligence, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The probe will be led by the additional deputy commissioner, who will submit a report within 15 days.

In the light of reports of gas pilferage, the DC has also announced the formation of a district-level vigilance committee to ensure public safety and strict action against offenders. The committee will be headed by the district food and supplies controller, with the executive engineer of Punjab Pollution Control Board as co-chairperson, and representatives from the police, deputy director factories, and BDPOs concerned as members. The committee has been directed to conduct inspections, ensure compliance with safety standards and submit its first report within five days.

Additionally, vehicle regulation committees have been set up to curb illegal parking of heavy vehicles, especially those carrying hazardous substances. The committee would be chaired by the respective sub-divisional magistrates, with the regional transport authority as co-chairperson. Other members will include representatives from the police, public works department (national highways) and municipal bodies. The committee would identify sensitive spots, act under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and coordinate with local bodies to designate safe parking zones.

For relief measures, the DC has announced the constitution of a special relief committee under the chairmanship of the Hoshiarpur SDM. This body will oversee financial assistance, material aid and medical support to victims in a fair and transparent manner. A compliance report is to be submitted within five days. The DC said that cases related to compensation for the deceased and the seriously injured are being processed on priority.

Villagers hold dharna, reject ₹2-lakh ex gratia relief

Angry villagers again held a dharna on the Jalandhar road on Sunday demanding adequate compensation to the victims. Rejecting the ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to each of the deceased family announced by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, they said it was too little compared to the loss the families had suffered.

“Seven persons have died and others are battling for life. Even if they survive they will need medical care for a long time. For those whose shops have been completely burnt, starting afresh is a big question. Without financial assistance, survival of these families is very difficult,” said a protester.

They revealed that nearly 20 shops were gutted in Friday’s blast.

“As far as the loss to victims’ homes is concerned, we can say it is huge. A compensation of ₹2 lakh is a cruel joke on the aggrieved families,” said another villager.

The villagers also flayed the local administration for failing to check unauthorised movement of vehicles carrying inflammable material in densely populated areas.

Cabinet minister Ravjot Singh, deputy commissioner Ashika Jain and senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Malik tried to pacify the protesters and assured them that their grievances would be conveyed to the government.

LPG theft racket linked to tanker blast busted, 4 held

Police have busted an illegal LPG pilferage racket allegedly linked to the recent tanker fire tragedy near Mandiala that claimed seven lives. Four persons have been arrested and a large cache of LPG cylinders, empty drums and other equipment used in the illicit operation has been seized, said police.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Malik said the driver of the ill-fated tanker Sukhjit Singh — who died in the blast — was allegedly part of the illegal LPG siphoning network. Singh, a resident of Pandher Kheri village in Khanna, was reportedly en route to Ramnagar Dheha, a village adjoining Mandiala, where LPG was regularly pilfered at a secluded property owned by one Sukhchain Singh.

The SSP revealed that the police arrested Sukhchain and three others — Avtar Singh of Jandi and Ramesh Kumar and Raj Kumar of Lamma Pind in Jalandhar — and recovered 50 cylinders and nine empty drums from the spot.

“A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 303(2), 318(4), 287, 288, 3(5) of the BNS, Essential Commodities Act and Liquid Petroleum Gas Supply and Control Order, 2000, at the Bullowal police station,” the SSP said.

He said the accused used to steal LPG for four to five cylinders from every tanker coming from Hindustan Petroleum (HP) plant at Mandiala, with the connivance of tanker drivers and sell them in the black market.

The SSP said that the matter would be thoroughly investigated and strict action would be taken if more people were found involved in the racket. He said the HP plant officials would also be questioned.