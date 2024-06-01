Punjab LS polls: Every vote will decide direction of country, says AAP MP Raghav Chadha
Aam Aadmi Party leaders from cricketer-turned-MP Harbhajan Singh to Anandpur Sahib candidate Malwinder Singh Kang were among the early voters on Saturday
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha emphasised the significance of each vote in shaping the nation’s future on Saturday, as he cast his ballot in Mohali in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
“Today is the grand festival of India. Every vote by the citizen will decide the direction and condition of the country. I request everyone to exercise their right to vote,” Chadha said, showing his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Lakhnaur in Mohali district that falls under the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.
Vote no matter how hot it is: AAP’s Kang
The BJP has fielded Subhash Sharma for the upcoming elections from this seat, while the Congress has fielded Vijay Inder Singla. The AAP has given the ticket to Malvinder Singh Kang from the constituency.
Kang, who was among the early voters in Mohali, said, “Your vote decides your future. We are repeatedly requesting people that no matter how hot it is, strengthen and save democracy, more and more people should come out and cast their vote.”
Kang is pitted against Prem Singh Chandumajra of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Subhash Sharma of the BJP and Vijay Inder Singla of the Congress.
Harbhajan Singh votes in Jalandhar
Former India spinner and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh cast his vote in Jalandhar and appealed to people to elect a government that could work for them. “Today is a very important day for all of us and I would appeal to everyone to come out and vote and elect a government that can work for you,” he said.
‘Early bird’ Gul Panag votes in Ludhiana
Actor and former Chandigarh AAP candidate Gul Panag cast her vote at a polling station in Mahadian in Ludhiana and shared pictures of her flaunting her inked finger on social media. “Early birds,” she captioned the post.