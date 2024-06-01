 Punjab LS polls: Every vote will decide direction of country, says AAP MP Raghav Chadha - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab LS polls: Every vote will decide direction of country, says AAP MP Raghav Chadha

ByAsian News International
Jun 01, 2024 12:27 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party leaders from cricketer-turned-MP Harbhajan Singh to Anandpur Sahib candidate Malwinder Singh Kang were among the early voters on Saturday

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha emphasised the significance of each vote in shaping the nation’s future on Saturday, as he cast his ballot in Mohali in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

First-time voters are off to a flying start as they flaunt their inked fingers and pose in an aeroplane at a polling booth at Amity International School, Sector 79, Mohali on Saturday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
First-time voters are off to a flying start as they flaunt their inked fingers and pose in an aeroplane at a polling booth at Amity International School, Sector 79, Mohali on Saturday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

“Today is the grand festival of India. Every vote by the citizen will decide the direction and condition of the country. I request everyone to exercise their right to vote,” Chadha said, showing his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling station in Lakhnaur in Mohali district that falls under the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Vote no matter how hot it is: AAP’s Kang

The BJP has fielded Subhash Sharma for the upcoming elections from this seat, while the Congress has fielded Vijay Inder Singla. The AAP has given the ticket to Malvinder Singh Kang from the constituency.

Kang, who was among the early voters in Mohali, said, “Your vote decides your future. We are repeatedly requesting people that no matter how hot it is, strengthen and save democracy, more and more people should come out and cast their vote.”

Kang is pitted against Prem Singh Chandumajra of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Subhash Sharma of the BJP and Vijay Inder Singla of the Congress.

Mohali Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kulwant Singh posing with his wife after they voted at Paragon School in Sector 71 of Mohali on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)
Mohali Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kulwant Singh posing with his wife after they voted at Paragon School in Sector 71 of Mohali on Saturday morning. (HT Photo)

Harbhajan Singh votes in Jalandhar

Former India spinner and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh cast his vote in Jalandhar and appealed to people to elect a government that could work for them. “Today is a very important day for all of us and I would appeal to everyone to come out and vote and elect a government that can work for you,” he said.

‘Early bird’ Gul Panag votes in Ludhiana

Actor and former Chandigarh AAP candidate Gul Panag cast her vote at a polling station in Mahadian in Ludhiana and shared pictures of her flaunting her inked finger on social media. “Early birds,” she captioned the post.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab LS polls: Every vote will decide direction of country, says AAP MP Raghav Chadha
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On