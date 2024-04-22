 Punjab LS polls: SAD names Kaypee from Jalandhar, Harsimrat from Bathinda - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Punjab LS polls: SAD names Kaypee from Jalandhar, Harsimrat from Bathinda

ByNavrajdeep Singh
Apr 22, 2024 04:37 PM IST

Nardev Singh Bobby Mann to contest from Ferozepur, Ranjit Singh Dhillon from Ludhiana, Sohan Singh Thandal from Hoshiarpur and Hardeep Singh Saini from Chandigarh; Khadoor Sahib candidate to be announced soon

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday announced the names of candidates for five more Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab.

Former Congress MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee (wearing siropa) after being welcomed into the Shiromani Akali Dal by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Jalandhar on Monday. (HT Photo)
During his visit to Jalandhar to induct former Congress MP Mohinder Singh Kaypee, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that his wife and sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal would be the party’s candidate from Bathinda.

From Ferozepur, which is represented by Sukhbir, the party has given the ticket to Nardev Singh Bobby Mann. Sukhbir has already announced that he would not be contesting the Lok Sabha elections this time.

Ranjit Singh Dhillon will contest from Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, while new entrant Kaypee will be the party candidate from Dalit-dominated Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency.

Sukhbir announced the candidature of former cabinet minister Sohan Singh Thandal from Hoshiarpur, another reserved parliamentary constituency in Doaba.

The party has fielded Hardeep Singh Saini, a former deputy mayor of Chandigarh, from Chandigarh.

With the new announcements, the SAD has declared candidates from 12 constituencies in Punjab. Sukhbir said the announcement of the Khadoor Sahib candidate will be made soon.

“We are the only regional party fighting against national parties that are playing divisive politics. These parties are hell-bent on creating rifts within communities and creating an atmosphere of communal disharmony,” the SAD president said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s controversial remarks that the Congress would redistribute the wealth of people to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”, Sukhbir said: “Being a PM, Modi should refrain from making such statements. This country does not belong to a particular community. I condemn the remarks. He should learn from (former CM and SAD patriarch) Parkash Singh Badal on how to take all communities along while maintaining communal harmony.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Navrajdeep Singh

    Navrajdeep Singh is a senior staff correspondent. He covers agriculture, crime, local bodies, health and education in the Patiala district of Punjab.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab LS polls: SAD names Kaypee from Jalandhar, Harsimrat from Bathinda
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
