Punjab: Maluka, Phillaur appear before Takht, submit replies

Former ministers and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) rebel camp leaders Sikandar Singh Maluka and Sarwan Singh Phillaur appeared before Akal Takht to submit their replies, as per the edict of the highest Sikh temporal seat. The office of the Akal Takht is situated on the premises of the Golden Temple (HT File)

Akal Takht had held party president and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal ‘tankhaiya’ for the mistakes committed during the party’s 10-year rule from 2007-2010 on August 30 and had asked Sikh, who served as ministers during the Akali governments during the concerned period to appear in person and submit their written explanation in 15 days.

Maluka and Phillaur turned up at the Takht together and submitted their letters to the secretariat of Akal Takht, after which they paid obeisance at the Golden Temple.

Maluka refused to disclose the content of the letter, while Phillaur said, “I remained minister from 2012 to 2014. The unfortunate incidents started taking place in 2015. In 2016, I resigned from the primary membership of the party. During my ministership, no such issue which enraged the panth was ever discussed with me”.