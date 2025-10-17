Punjab: Man found dead in Barnala, father-in-law among two booked

Barnala: A 40-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances near a canal in Sehna village of Barnala district. Police have registered a case and booked two individuals in connection with the incident, including the deceased’s father-in-law.

The victim has been identified as Maggar Singh, a resident of the area. The accused have been named as Nachchatar Singh, the father-in-law of the deceased, and a man known only as Rishu. According to SHO Gurminder Singh, the police were alerted by a local resident who noticed the body lying near the canal. “We were informed that a man’s body had been found with visible head injuries,” the SHO said.

An FIR was registered based on statements provided by members of the victim’s family. The case has been filed under Section 103 and Section 3(5) of the BNS. Initial investigation revealed that the deceased was the second husband of Nachchatar’s daughter. Police suspect that ongoing tensions and domestic disputes within the family may have led to the fatal incident. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and forensic teams have been deployed to collect evidence from the crime scene. As of now, efforts are ongoing to trace and apprehend the two accused.