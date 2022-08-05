Punjab man held with ₹2 cr, 250g heroin, fleeing aide dies in freak mishap in Udhampur
The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Punjab-based man with ₹2 crore cash and 250 grams of heroin in Udhampur district on Wednesday night. His Kashmir-based aide, who tried to flee, was killed in a road mishap.
The deceased was identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed of Kupwara district. His accomplice, Jagtar Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was arrested.
At around 10.30pm, a patrolling party zeroed-in on the suspicious movement of two men near Gole Mela petrol pump. On seeing the police party, both of them ran towards the main road, while one was arrested, another was mowed down by a vehicle, said additional director general of police Mukesh Singh
Ahmed was immediately taken to the Udhampur district hospital from where he was referred to the Government Medical College in Jammu, where he succumbed during treatment.
The ADGP said that a thorough search of Jagtar’s vehicle – a Scorpio, bearing registration number PB08-BS-6219 – nearly 250g of heroin was found along with cash amounting to ₹1.91 crore in different denominations.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vinod Kumar, Udhampur district police chief, said, “Jagtar Singh had come to deliver nearly ₹2 crore to Mukhtiar Ahmed. They met at Gole Mela Point but after being spotted by a police party, they started fleeing from the spot. We are yet to determine whether Jagtar Singh had come to receive a consignment of drugs worth ₹2 crore from Mukhtiar or he had already received the consignment.
No arms or ammunition was recovered from the vehicle, and the currency found in it was genuine.
-
Dead staff on Ludhiana MC list: Councillors grow impatient as no headway in inquiry
It's been over a week since the municipal corporation General House witnessed a ruckus over alleged inclusion of dead, long absentee and non-existent employees on the list of contractual staff to be regularised, the inquiry in the matter has not been completed. Earlier during the House meeting on July 25, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal assured the House that the inquiry will be completed within a week. The inquiry was marked to joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo.
-
Nod to integrated management plan for conservation of J&K’s Wular Lake
With conservation efforts for Asia's second largest fresh water lake going at full pace, the J&K Wetland Authority has approved an integrated management plan for the waterbody. Spread across two north Kashmir districts, the lake provides 60% of Valley's fish and is the source of livelihood for thousands of people. This lake is the only drainage for river Jhelum, Arin and Madhumati.
-
Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala
Even though there is no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine war, love continues to transcend borders. Sergei Novikov, an Israeli citizen of Russian-origin married his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in Dharamshala earlier this week. The two, who have been in relationship for two years had been living in Dharamkot village, known as the Tel Aviv of Himachal, for about a year. Vinod Sharma, the host family performed all the rituals including Elona's Kanyadan.
-
Ludhiana | SAD supremo Sukhbir Badal visits PAU students on protest
Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday visited the protesting students of Punjab Agricultural University and assured all possible help to them. Badal, who visited the PAU campus in the evening, said that a delegation of SAD leaders will meet the Punjab governor and take up the issue. Badal demanded that all vacant posts in the agriculture and horticulture departments be filled with immediate effect.
-
Missing man’s body recovered from canal near Karnal
The police recovered the body of a 37-year-old man from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal on Thursday. The police said that the deceased has been identified as a resident of Taraori town of Karnal district, Dharambir Singh. The family members told the police that Dharambir went missing on July 31. On Thursday, some persons spotted the body and they informed the police.
