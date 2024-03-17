A man set himself on fire after setting ablaze his wife in Baghora village, allegedly over a domestic dispute, on Saturday, officials said. Punjab: Man immolates self after killing wife

Both of them died while being shifted to higher medical institutions, police added.

The police said they received a call at its emergency telephone number ‘112’ about the fight between man and his wife but by the time a team from Mahilpur police station reached there, the couple had been shifted to the hospital.

The man, 51, had 100% burn injuries, whereas his 48-year-old wife was partial burn injuries. The latter also had multiple injuries from a sharp-edged weapon. The police said the initial probe suggested that the man had stabbed her with a knife before setting her ablaze.

Both were shifted to Hoshiarpur civil hospital, from where the man was referred to Amritsar, whereas the wife was sent to PGI, Chandigarh. They both died on the way, and their bodies have been kept in Garhshankar civil hospital for post-mortem.

Mahilpur station house officer Baljinder Singh said since the duo was not in a condition to speak, no statement could be recorded. “The man had returned from Dubai a month ago. They have two sons and a daughter who were sleeping in another room at the time of the incident,” the SHO said.