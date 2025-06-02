Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Punjab: Manish Sisodia tells newly appointed AAP office-bearers to gear up for 2027 assembly polls

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 02, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Manish Sisodia also outlined key directives for AAP’s district in-charges (DIs), emphasising the need for an active, on-ground presence across Punjab.

A day after revamping the state unit, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia on Sunday held detailed discussions with the newly appointed party office-bearers with focus on strengthening the organisational structure and preparing for the upcoming electoral challenges, including the 2027 assembly elections.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia on Sunday held detailed discussions with the newly appointed party office-bearers with focus on strengthening the organisational structure and preparing for the upcoming electoral challenges. (HT File)
During the meeting, Sisodia asked the new team to assume their responsibilities immediately as their effort would define the party’s success in the state.

“You are the state leadership; you are Team Mission-2027,” he said, emphasising their crucial role in driving the party’s vision and strategy. AAP state president Aman Arora, working president Amansher Singh Shery Kalsi, all state secretaries, general secretaries, Lok Sabha in-charges, and district in-charges participated in the meeting,

The AAP state in-charge highlighted the importance of building a robust organisation at every level and urged the team members to focus on expanding the party’s reach and creating a positive environment about the party’s achievements and vision for the state.

“Your role is to take the transformative works of the government directly to the people,” said Sisodia, specifically telling them to support government initiatives like “Yudh Nashian Virudh” (War Against Drugs) and connect with the people on the ground.

The roles and responsibilities of various party positions, including district in-charges, block leaders, state secretaries, and general secretaries were also discussed.

Sisodia also outlined key directives for AAP’s district in-charges (DIs), emphasising the need for an active, on-ground presence across Punjab.

He stressed the importance of strong coordination between district in-charges, MLAs, and party cadres. He urged district in-charges to act as connectors between elected representatives, office-bearers, and grassroots workers, driving joint campaigns and facilitating meaningful dialogue. Arora and Shery Kalsi also shared their insights during the meeting.

