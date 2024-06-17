Punjab minister Anmol Gagan Maan ties knot with lawyer-bizman Shahbaaz Singh Sohi

Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan tied the knot with advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi at Gurdwara Nabha Sahib in Zirakpur on Sunday. Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan and advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi during their wedding function in Zirakpur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

While the Anand Karaj ceremony was attended by the couple’s family members and close friends, it was followed by a star-studded event at AKM resort in Zirakpur in which the who’s who of the Punjab government and Punjabi film industry were present.

While Shahbaaz was seen dressed in a white sherwani and Maan chose a pink trousseau for the big event. Heavy police force was deployed near the gurdwara and the resort.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, his wife Gurpreet Kaur, AAP leaders Harjot Bains, Meet Hayer, Aman Arora, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Harbhajan Singh ETO and Malvinder Singh Kang were among those who came to bless the couple.

Many Congress leaders including Rana Gurjeet Singh also attended the function as the groom’s family members are long-time supporters of the grand old party.

Celebrities from the Punjabi industry, including actor Guggu Gill and singers Babbu Maan, Sunanda Sharma and Afsana Khan, were also in attendance.

Maan’s close friend and Punjabi anchor-actress Satinder Satti was the host at the event while Babbu Maan enthralled the guests with his traditional songs.

Maan, 34, was a singer before she took the political plunge and was elected an MLA from the Kharar assembly in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. She has several popular songs to her credit including ‘Suit’, ‘Ghaint Purpose’ and ‘Sherni’, among others.

The first-time MLA holds the portfolios of tourism and culture, investment promotion, labour and hospitality.

Shahbaaz belongs to a Baltana-based business family and owns a banquet hall, besides real estate business in Zirakpur. The family resides in Sector 3 Chandigarh.

Maan joins the long list of AAP leaders who walked the aisle after the party assumed power in Punjab. The list includes CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, cabinet ministers Harjot Bains and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer besides MLAs Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Ranveer Singh Bhullar and Narinderpal Singh Sawna who got hitched while in office.