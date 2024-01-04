Punjab: Miscreants loot 5L from fuel station in Tarn Taran

Five car-borne masked men on Wednesday looted ₹5 lakh cash from a fuel station located near Kadgill village on Tarn Taran-Jandiala road. The robbers also injured the owner of the fuel station when he tried to resist and fled from the spot. Owner Pardeep Kumar was rushed to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable. In his complaint Kumar said the robbers snatched keys of the locker by shooting him and took away the cash placed inside.

Owner Pardeep Kumar was rushed to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable. In his complaint Kumar said the robbers snatched keys of the locker by shooting him and took away the cash placed inside. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused and further probe is on to trace and arrest the accused, police said.