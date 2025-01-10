Punjab MLAs, ministers to boost AAP’s Delhi poll campaign

Led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann, more than 70 Punjab MLAs, including ministers will be camping in Delhi to boost Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi campaign. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Delhi CM Atishi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and party leader Sanjay Singh speak to the media after the meeting with Election Commission of India ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

Delhi goes to poll on February 5 and AAP has mobilized its full organisational strength, assigning campaign duties to cabinet ministers, MLAs, party office bearers, newly elected councillors, volunteers, and workers from Punjab.

Many leaders and volunteers have been stationed in Delhi for the past 15 days, working at the grassroots to engage with voters. The MLAs have been assigned specific constituencies while ministers will supervise two to three constituencies each in coordination with local AAP leadership.

“From the door-to-door campaign, filling forms of new schemes, we are briefing the locals that how people of Punjab have benefited from free power and transparency in working”, said Harpal Juneja, a councillor from Patiala, who is camping with his team in Delhi.

During the campaign, the Punjab leaders are highlighting AAP’s governance achievements in both Delhi while focusing on the Punjab government’s achievements, including providing 48,000 jobs, delivering 300 units of free electricity, and establishing Aam Aadmi Clinics.

Party insiders said that CM Mann, AAP’s star campaigner, is likely to address multiple roadshows and public rallies in Delhi. Mann will join the campaign after the nomination process is completed.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said: “This is an important election for us. We will contribute as the Delhi AAP unit contributed to Punjab assembly polls in 2017 and 2022. It’s the duty of every party worker to contribute maximum during elections. It’s a high-stakes battle”.

He added that CM Mann, along with all cabinet ministers and state president Aman Arora, will campaign extensively. All MLAs, chairpersons of boards, and volunteers have been assigned duties. “They will camp in Delhi for the next four weeks,” he added.

Cheema said this election will be a stamp of approval on AAP’s policies and initiatives.

“Kerjiwal’s model of governance has benefitted the voters of Punjab. We are highlighting how the common man has benefitted from the AAP government,” he added.

“As many as 250 leaders, including ministers, MLAs and other office bearers of Punjab AAP along with their teams have been assigned duties and have been camping in Delhi for the last 15 days. The number will ramp up after the Lohri and Maghi festivals,” Arora said. Arora said Delhi is important for the party as AAP’s journey started from there.

Vidhan Sabha session likely to be pushed to Feb

The focus on Delhi elections has led to the shelving of the planned Vidhan Sabha session in Punjab. Earlier, the government had hinted at holding the session in the third week of January. “Now with the focus on Delhi polls, the session will be called in February,” a government official said, pleading anonymity.