Punjab mobilises its elite forces along border

Rising in tandem with the Indian Army and the other security agencies to tackle any challenge arising from military escalation between India and Pakistan, Punjab Police have mobilised their elite forces — Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams, Special Operations Groups (SOG) and Ghatak forces — as the second line of defence along the Pakistan border. The SWAT, SOGs, Ghatak squads are generally brought in for VVIP duties, such as visits by the President and Prime minister. (HT File)

As many as 16 companies from Punjab Armed Police (PAP) have also been deployed, following a thorough ground assessment. Additionally, more than 90 nakas have been set up along the border at strategic points, complete with specialised heavy vehicles.

The SWAT, SOGs, Ghatak squads — trained on the manuals developed by Israil’s national intelligence agency Mosaad — are generally brought in for VVIP duties, such as visits by the President and Prime minister.

An ADGP rank officer disclosed that Punjab Police had been working to develop these elite units as the “second wall” since 2017.

“The special cops who have been trained for war-like situations have been moved to the sensitive border areas to meet out any challenge arising out of the escalation,” said a senior police official.

SWAT had played a major role in neutralising terrorists during the Dinanagar attack in July 2015. The very next year, these teams were also deployed outside the Pathankot airbase in another terrorist attack.

“Responding to and neutralising terrorist threats within Punjab, safeguarding high-profile individuals and sensitive locations, and acting swiftly during emergencies and high-risk situations are the primary fortes of this force,” said a senior Punjab Police functionary.

As Punjab Police have also cancelled leaves of all cops right from the rank of constable, the entire force remains on standby, keeping in view its role in civil defence and combat operations in case of need.

According to another senior officer posted in security wing, the Punjab Police are also reviewing the security of politicians, singers and other protectees.

“Minute-to-minute collaboration is underway with the BSF and other agencies at the borders. We are ready to face any challenge emerging out of the current situation,” another senior officer from law and order wing said.

Typically tasked with VVIP protection, such as visits by the President or Prime Minister, these elite forces have been trained using manuals developed by Israel’s national intelligence agency Mossad, equipping them with specialised capabilities in high-stakes operations.

Among them, the SWAT, formed in 2011 to enhance counter-terrorism capabilities, stands out. Initially established to protect political figures, the team received training from Israeli experts via Athena Security, a private firm hired by the Punjab government. This training encompassed Krav Maga — a martial art and self-defence system developed for the Israeli military — as well as room intervention techniques and other specialised tactics.

Armed with advanced firearms such as Glock 17s, Beretta 92S, Heckler & Koch MP5, AK-47s, and sniper rifles like the Steyr SSG 69, the teams are also equipped with lightweight protective gear, hands-free communication devices, night-vision equipment and bullet-resistant transport for effective response to high-risk situations.