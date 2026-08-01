{Punjab monsoon session} Aug 3 to 10 Don’t pass amendments sans consensus: Takht to Sikh MLAs

Ahead of the Punjab assembly’s monsoon session, the Akal Takht on Friday issued fresh letters to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan and all Sikh MLAs, urging them to uphold their religious duty by ensuring that any amendments to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, are made only in accordance with the sentiments of the community and the directives of the highest temporal seat.

The letters, issued by Akal Takht secretariat in-charge Bagicha Singh on the directions of acting jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, came a day after the highest temporal seat of Sikhs rejected the Punjab government’s response to objections regarding the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law. On Thursday, the Akal Takht constituted a panel of Sikh experts to facilitate dialogue with the government.

On Wednesday, AAP MLA Inderbir Singh Nijjar had submitted the state government’s 26-page response to the Takht decree.

The letters ask legislators not to allow any amendments to the law to be passed during the assembly session beginning August 3 until a consensus is reached with the Akal Takht and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

According to the letter, the state government enacted the law without consulting or obtaining the consent of the Takht, the SGPC or the Panth.

The letter accused the government of adopting an “irresponsible approach,” alleging that it approached the Akal Takht only after the expiry of the one-month consultation period and failed to hold any meaningful dialogue during that time.

It further alleged that the government’s response accepted only one of the objections raised by the Takht while defending its position on the remaining issues by referring to rules proposed to be framed under the Act.

The legislation at the heart of the crisis was passed by the state assembly on April 13, 2026. Aimed at curbing desecrations, the law introduces stringent punishments, including life imprisonment and fines of up to ₹20 lakh for acts of sacrilege involving Guru Granth Sahib. Despite its intent, the law triggered sharp backlash from the clergy and various Panthic bodies over several “objectionable clauses drafted without consultations”.

On June 29, the five Sikh high priests summoned Sikh legislators across all political parties to the Takht, culminating in a one-month ultimatum to amend the Act. A revised list of specific objections was officially sent to the government on July 4. In the fresh representation, Giani Gargaj had flagged objections to certain provisions of the Act relating to the SGPC, Sikh Rehat Maryada, terminology, and ‘custodian’ definitions. He also sought an amendment to the Act to include a specific provision for legal protection of sewadars and devotees in cases of self-defence during incidents of sacrilege.

The Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, on its part, has convened its monsoon assembly session from August 3 to August 10, where it intends to table amendments to the Act.

Responding to the Akal Takht’s take on the government’s response, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Thursday said that the law is aimed solely at ensuring the strictest punishment for those who deliberately commit acts of sacrilege and has no intention of interfering in Sikh religious affairs, Sikh rehat maryada, or the rights of religious institutions.

He had said that after the Punjab assembly unanimously passed the bill, the Akal Takht jathedar suggested certain amendments and the state government accepted these suggestions with utmost respect and has already submitted a draft incorporating the proposed changes.