Punjab MP Sahney urges Scindia for direct flights from Canada to Amritsar, Mohali

Amid agreement announcement made by India and Canada in G20 Summit which will allow an unlimited number of flights between India and Canada, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union civil aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia requesting him to commence direct flights from Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal to Amritsar and Mohali airports.

The MP said he hopes that on the occasion of this historical announcement of unlimited flights between India and Canada, the civil aviation will immediately pursue the issue of granting Point of Call (PoCs) to Amritsar and Mohali airports under Air Services Agreement. “This will get direct flights from Punjab to Canada to avoid inconvenience to a lot of passengers who travel to Delhi in order to take flights for Canada,” he wrote.

Sahney said that operations of foreign airlines are governed by bilateral Air Services Agreement (ASA) between India and respective country, and foreign airline can operate can operate to/from a point (airport) in India if it is designated as a point of call in the ASA. He said that as per the 2021 Canadian Census, Punjabi Canadians number approximately 9,50,000 and account for roughly 2.6% of population. “Being a strategic industrial hub and food bowl of India, industries in Punjab have a very good network in Canada and these industries can export many goods for several industries, especially the agri processing Industry through Cargo flights once the direct flights from Punjab to Canada begin,” he added.