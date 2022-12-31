Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab MPs claim 100% attendance in Rajya Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party MP in Rajya Sabha Raghav Chadha on Saturday said he had 100% attendance in the winter session of the parliament, while releasing a ‘report card’ before the public.

During the recent session from December 7 to 23, Chadha asked a total of 25 questions on various issues, most of them related to Punjab. (ANI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

During the recent session from December 7 to 23, he asked a total of 25 questions on various issues, most of them related to Punjab, including waiver of fees of devotees of Sri Kartarpur Sahib, stringent punishment for sacrilege, heritage city status to Anandpur Sahib, modernisation of railway stations, promotion of leather manufacturing industry in Jalandhar, UDAN scheme, modernisation of police, PMGSY, development of SAI centres etc.

Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney also had 100% attendance during the winter session. He raised three starred questions and 19 unstarred questions and submitted 64 questions out of which 22 were admitted, through these questions he raised issues of Punjab’s representation in MSP and CACP Committee. He sought funds for various skill development schemes in the state and change in nomenclature of Veer Bal Diwas to “Veer Sahibzadas Shahadat Diwas”.

