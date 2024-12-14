Punjab municipal polls: 22 IAS officers deployed as election observers

The Punjab State Election Commission on Friday deputed 22 IAS officers as election observers to oversee the arrangements for the conduct of polls to the municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state. The IAS officers have been deputed by the SEC amid allegations of misuse of police and official machinery, levelled by the opposition parties against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the filing of nomination papers (HT File)

An official spokesperson of the SEC said that Ghanshyam Thori has been deputed as election observer for municipal corporation, Amritsar, Arvindpal Singh Sandhu for municipal corporation, Jalandhar, Puneet Goyal for municipal corporation, Ludhiana, Anindita Mitra for municipal corporation, Patiala, Babita for municipal corporation Phagwara, Hargunjit Kaur for municipal councils/NPs, Amritsar, Sanyam Aggarwal for municipal councils/NPs, Bathinda, Bhupinder Singh for municipal councils/NPs, Barnala, Amandeep Kaur for municipal councils/NPs, Fatehgarh Sahib, Upkar Singh for municipal councils/NPs, Ferozepur, according to an official release.

Similarly, Apneet Riyait has been deputed as election observer for municipal councils/NPs, Hoshiarpur, Amit Talwar for municipal councils/NPs, Jalandhar, Sandeep Hans for municipal councils/NPs, Kapurthala, Ramvir for municipal councils/NPs, Ludhiana, Daljit Singh Mangat for municipal councils/NPs, Mansa, Keshav Hingonia, for municipal councils/NPs, Moga, Amrit Singh for municipal councils/NPs, SAS Nagar, Ravinder Singh for municipal councils/NPs, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Sagar Setia for municipal councils/NPs, SBS Nagar, Harbir Singh for municipal councils/NPs, Patiala, Kanwalpreet Brar for municipal councils/NPs, Sangrur and Sandeep Kumar for municipal councils/NPs, Tarn Taran. Elections to five municipal corporations – Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara – and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats will be held on December 21. The counting of votes will also take place the same day.