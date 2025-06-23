Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Punjab murder case: Man who killed live-in partner nabbed in UP, say police

ByPress Trust of India, Gonda (up)
Jun 23, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Hailing from Gonda district, accused worked in Ludhiana where he came in contact with a woman and the two began living together; later he came to know about her past marriage and killed her, say police

The Punjab Police, in collaboration with local authorities, arrested a man here for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Ludhiana, an officer said on Sunday. Sunil Kumar was arrested in a village falling under the Dhanepur police station area, he said. Police were in the process of taking him to Punjab on a transit remand.

The murder took place on June 8.
According to inspector Aditya Sharma, who led the Punjab Police team, Sunil is a native of Khwajajot village in Dhanepur. He met his 20-year-old live-in partner in Ludhiana. “Sunil had moved to Ludhiana for work, where he met Radhika, who worked in the same factory,” Sharma said.

The two had been living together in a rented house in Fatehganj, Ludhiana, for the past six months, but Sunil recently found out that Radhika was previously married — a fact that infuriated him. “Sunil discovered Radhika’s past a few days before the incident, leading to an argument. On the night of June 8, the dispute escalated and Sunil allegedly tied Radhika’s hands and feet, strangled her to death and then fled,” the officer said.

Radhika’s brother Rahul approached the police after her death following which an FIR was registered.

