Punjab needs policy to end economic disparity among farmers: Sukhpal Singh
Stating that small and marginal farmers constitute around 34 to 40% population associated with the sector but get only 8% of the subsidies, Sukhpal said subsidies should be rationalised in such a manner that the major share goes to small farmers. He said currently a major chunk of the subsidies go to a handful of big farmers.
Agri-economist Sukhpal Singh, who is all set to take charge as the chairman of Punjab farmers’ and farm workers’ commission on Monday, said the state needs a long-term policy that focuses on giving benefits to poor and marginal farmers.
“We need a policy which will remain effective for 10 to 20 years and address the economic disparities among farmers,” said Sukhpal who has conducted the study, ‘Farmer suicides in Punjab: Incidence, causes, and policy suggestions’.
He said that as per the study 75% of the farmers who ended their lives between 2000 and 2018 in six districts of Punjab were illiterate or had studied only up till primary classes and did not have meaningful opportunities for alternate employment.
Climate change posing another challenge
The agri-economist also said climate change was also posing a challenge to farming and it had led to a fall in wheat yield earlier this year. “We have work on saving water resources. Diversification is important but for that Centre and the state should assure farmers of steady income,” said Sukhpal.
At GBPSSI: Experts brainstorm over creating intellectual heritage, Mann Ki Baat
A brainstorming session, to initiate dialogue on 'creating intellectual heritage in India' was organised by Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute on its campus on Sunday. The event was conducted under the initiative of the Union Education ministry, called “Creative Intellectual Heritage” in collaboration with higher education to hold dialogue, document and research the process of making New India. GBPSSI director Prof Badri Narayan also outlined the role of universities in the development activities beyond academic discourse.
Not a pressure group to further SAD’s political goals: All India Sikh Students Federation faction
A faction of the All India Sikh Students Federation has taken strong exception to Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukbir Singh Badal's announcement to revive the student body and asserted that they would not let go of its independent status. Badal's announcement had come following the recommendations of the Iqbal Singh Jhoonda Committee, formed to suggest course correction after SAD faced a crushing defeat in the assembly polls.
Lucknow student who staged his kidnapping recovered from Delhi
A 15-year-old class 10 student, who went missing from his school in Rajajipuram locality since Saturday morning, scripted the story of his alleged kidnapping, police said after the minor was recovered from Delhi on Sunday. Additional deputy commissioner of police, west, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said the police was put on alert after being informed about the alleged kidnapping of the minor boy, a student of a missionary school in Rajajipuram locality under Talkatora police station.
Ticket sales for India-Australia T20 tie from Monday
Due to national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, the ticket sales for the first T20 game between India and Australia, to be played at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on September 20, slated to start on Sunday was pushed to Monday by the organisers. Now, the online sale of tickets will start at 11 am on Monday through Paytm and Paytm Insider apps, and www.insider.in. The dates will be announced shortly.
Aman Arora reviews development projects in Mohali, New Chandigarh
In order to make Mohali and New Chandigarh model cities by ensuring ultra-modern amenities, Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Sunday reviewed the progress of various projects and development work being carried out by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority on-site to assess the development at the ground level. Arora also reviewed the construction of the PR-7 road to New Chandigarh and the construction of other master plan roads.
