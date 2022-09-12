Punjab needs policy to end economic disparity among farmers: Sukhpal Singh

Agri-economist Sukhpal Singh, who is all set to take charge as the chairman of Punjab farmers’ and farm workers’ commission on Monday, said the state needs a long-term policy that focuses on giving benefits to poor and marginal farmers.

Stating that small and marginal farmers constitute around 34 to 40% population associated with the sector but get only 8% of the subsidies, Sukhpal said subsidies should be rationalised in such a manner that the major share goes to small farmers. He said currently a major chunk of the subsidies go to a handful of big farmers.

“We need a policy which will remain effective for 10 to 20 years and address the economic disparities among farmers,” said Sukhpal who has conducted the study, ‘Farmer suicides in Punjab: Incidence, causes, and policy suggestions’.

He said that as per the study 75% of the farmers who ended their lives between 2000 and 2018 in six districts of Punjab were illiterate or had studied only up till primary classes and did not have meaningful opportunities for alternate employment.

Climate change posing another challenge

The agri-economist also said climate change was also posing a challenge to farming and it had led to a fall in wheat yield earlier this year. “We have work on saving water resources. Diversification is important but for that Centre and the state should assure farmers of steady income,” said Sukhpal.