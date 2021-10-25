Punjab: News portal owner booked for hurting religious sentiments

SBS Nagar police on Sunday booked the owner of a news portal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments of Valmiki community.

Dinesh Suri, who runs a portal named PB-32 Nawanshahr, has been accused of insulting ‘Bhagwan Valmiki’ during his coverage of a religious function in SBS Nagar on October 22.

Complainant Vicky Gill had lodged his complaint with SBS Nagar SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, who directed SP (investigation) Wazir Singh Khaira to conduct an inquiry in the matter.

Khaira found the allegations prima facie to be true and recommended registration of an FIR in the matter.

The case has been registered under Section 295-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Rahon police station.