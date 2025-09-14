Punjab: NGT to hear Malbros plea to restart Zira’s ethanol plant on Nov 3

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Principal Bench, New Delhi, has set November 3 as the next date of hearing on a plea by Malbros International Private Limited to allow it to operate its ethanol plant at Zira. On July 6, 2023, the Punjab Pollution Control Board withdrew its consent for operation, citing environmental violations. (HT Photo)

Appearing before the Tribunal on September 9, counsel for Malbros plant, which used to run both liquor and ethanol units and has been shut since 2022, assured that the existing liquor distillery at Mansoorwal would be permanently dismantled, and sought NGT’s permission to restart its 180 Kilolitres per day (KLD) ethanol plant on the same premises.

However, after the request of the applicant counsel, who had moved NGT for the closure of the plant over alleged pollution, and counsel from the Punjab government requested two weeks to file their response, the Bench adjourned the matter to November 3.

The Zira unit has remained shut since July 2022, following a massive protest by residents of 44 surrounding villages, who alleged that industrial waste had polluted groundwater and damaged crops.

Backed by Sanjha Morcha, Zira, and the Public Action Committee (PAC), Mattewara villagers staged sit-ins, faced police cases, and even travelled to Delhi to pursue their fight before the NGT.

On July 6, 2023, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) withdrew its consent to operate, citing serious environmental violations.

Tests conducted by the PPCB team of experts on 28 tubewells and soil samples near the plant revealed dangerous levels of heavy metals such as arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, nickel, copper, and mercury. Expert committees also reported high soil alkalinity, almost dead vegetation near the adjoining sugar mill, and downward migration of toxic sludge, raising fears of groundwater contamination.

Despite claims by management, led by former SAD MLA Deep Malhotra, of investing ₹300 crore, providing 1,000 jobs, and installing modern waste-treatment systems, the PPCB and Central Pollution Control Board concluded that the plant’s operations were unsafe.

PAC petitioners Jaskeerat Singh, Kapil Arora, Dr Amandeep Bains, and Kuldeep Singh Khaira termed the Tribunal’s direction “a partial win,” vowing to continue the legal battle until the ethanol unit is also stopped and full accountability for environmental damage is ensured.