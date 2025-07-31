Punjab not included in Atal Bhujal Yojana: Union minister

The Union minister of jal shakti, CR Patil, on Wednesday stated in Parliament that Punjab has not been included in providing funds under the Atal Bhujal Yojana for groundwater management. He was replying to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney. According to Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Punjab’s groundwater is depleting at an alarming rate, with 78% of its blocks classified as over-exploited and the water table declining by one meter annually in some areas. (HT File)

Sahney had demanded that on the pattern of states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat, where a sum of ₹3,800 crore has been allocated, Punjab should also be included in the scheme, especially when it is among the most groundwater-stressed states in India.

Sahney said the Union minister did not give any reason for exclusion of Punjab from the scheme.

According to Sahney, Punjab’s groundwater is depleting at an alarming rate, with 78% of its blocks classified as over-exploited and the water table declining by one meter annually in some areas.

Punjab faces a water deficit, with available utilisable water at 56 billion cubic meters (BCM) against a demand of 66 BCM. Punjab’s groundwater utilisation stands at 164% and levels could drop below 1,000 ft by 2039.