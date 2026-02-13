Punjab not to adopt Centre’s flagship scheme PM-AASHA

The Punjab government has decided not to adopt Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), an umbrella scheme initiated by the Centre to ensure remunerative prices for farmers’ crops and protect them against market volatility. Under PM-AASHA, the Price Stabilisation Scheme (PSS) involves direct procurement of pulses, oilseeds and copra at MSP to stabilise prices. (HT file)

The decision to not go ahead with price deficiency payment and price stabilisation schemes was taken at a recent meeting attended by Punjab agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, chairman of the Punjab State Farmers’ and Farm Workers’ Commission Sukhpal Singh and director agriculture Gurjit Singh Brar, citing concerns over mandatory reforms linked to the Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2017.

Centre’s riders raise concern

According to a senior agriculture department official, the state’s primary objection is a mandatory clause requiring adoption of the Model Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2017, as a precondition for implementing the PDPS and PSS.

The 2017 Act, introduced by the Centre to replace the APMC Act of 2003, seeks to liberalise agricultural markets by promoting private participation and facilitating trade beyond traditional mandis. However, Punjab had earlier rejected the Act, arguing that it could weaken the state’s well-established APMC mandi system and MSP-backed procurement framework.

State officials fear that adopting the Act would pave the way for privatisation in the sale of farm produce, undermine the minimum support price (MSP) regime, and reduce state revenue through the exemption of taxes and duties during procurement operations.

Punjab has a robust procurement system for wheat and paddy, heavily dependent on the APMC network and commission agents (arhtiyas), who also provide informal credit to farmers. The state government apprehends that structural changes could disrupt this ecosystem and affect the livelihood of commission agents integrated into the farming and procurement chain.

Undertaking and procurement limits

Before implementing the PDPS and PSS, the principal secretary (agriculture) is required to sign an undertaking accepting the adoption of the 2017 Model Act. The undertaking also stipulates that central procurement would be restricted to 25% of the all-India production of the concerned commodity for a particular season.

Additionally, states must exempt all duties and taxes related to procurement, transportation and warehousing under the PSS operations. Punjab views these conditions as potentially leading to revenue losses and reduced autonomy in agricultural marketing.

Under PM-AASHA, the Price Stabilisation Scheme (PSS) involves direct procurement of pulses, oilseeds and copra at MSP to stabilise prices. The Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS) compensates farmers for the difference between the MSP and the market price when crops are sold below the MSP.

As per guidelines, the Centre reimburses up to 90% of the losses initially, with the remaining 10% released after account clearance. The scheme supports up to 40% of the state’s production for a marketing season, with the maximum price deficiency capped at 15% of the MSP.

Farmers are required to register on a designated portal, and reimbursement is processed after verification through land and revenue records.

Several BJP-ruled states, including Haryana, have implemented similar mechanisms such as the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana. However, Punjab’s distinct agricultural structure — heavily reliant on assured MSP procurement of wheat and paddy — sets it apart from many other states.

Despite the decision, the director agriculture said the department remains committed to increasing the area under pulses and oilseeds as part of efforts to make the country self-sufficient in these crops by 2030. The final decision on adopting PDPS and PSS rests with the state’s top authorities, he said.