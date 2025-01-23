Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Notorious criminal arrested for toll evasion, threats in Jalandhar

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 23, 2025 07:58 AM IST

The accused, identified as Ravinder Singh, suspected to be linked to illegal sand mining, faces 16 criminal charges

The Jalandhar rural police arrested a notorious criminal, Ravinder Singh, who had been terrorising employees at Chak Bahmania toll plaza on the Jalandhar-Moga national highway.

The police seized a rifle and a Fortuner from the accused. (HT File)
The police seized a rifle and a Fortuner from the accused. (HT File)

Singh, a resident of Kokri Vaihiniwal in Moga, has a criminal background and was apprehended with a .315 bore rifle and a white Fortuner, allegedly used in crimes. The accused has 16 criminal cases registered against him, including charges of attempt to murder, theft, criminal intimidation, and illegal weapons possession.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by toll plaza manager Sonu Tomar, who reported repeated incidents of armed threats, barrier breaking, and forced toll evasion, leading to loss of lakhs of rupees. The accused would threaten employees at the toll plaza at gunpoint to allow his vehicles to pass without payment, Tomar alleged.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (rural) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh confirmed the operation, stating that Singh is also known as “mining king” for his illegal sand transportation activities.

The accused runs a transport company with 13 trolleys and 5 tippers, primarily engaged in illegal sand mining operations along the Sutlej River.

He has been remanded in police custody for two days, and investigations into his other criminal activities are ongoing.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On