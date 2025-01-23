Punjab: Notorious criminal arrested for toll evasion, threats in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar rural police arrested a notorious criminal, Ravinder Singh, who had been terrorising employees at Chak Bahmania toll plaza on the Jalandhar-Moga national highway. The police seized a rifle and a Fortuner from the accused. (HT File)

Singh, a resident of Kokri Vaihiniwal in Moga, has a criminal background and was apprehended with a .315 bore rifle and a white Fortuner, allegedly used in crimes. The accused has 16 criminal cases registered against him, including charges of attempt to murder, theft, criminal intimidation, and illegal weapons possession.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by toll plaza manager Sonu Tomar, who reported repeated incidents of armed threats, barrier breaking, and forced toll evasion, leading to loss of lakhs of rupees. The accused would threaten employees at the toll plaza at gunpoint to allow his vehicles to pass without payment, Tomar alleged.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police (rural) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh confirmed the operation, stating that Singh is also known as “mining king” for his illegal sand transportation activities.

The accused runs a transport company with 13 trolleys and 5 tippers, primarily engaged in illegal sand mining operations along the Sutlej River.

He has been remanded in police custody for two days, and investigations into his other criminal activities are ongoing.