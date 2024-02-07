Punjab: NRI’s body found in drain in Ludhiana

An NRI was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kulahad village in Malaud on Monday night. His body was found in a storm drain. The police suspect that he fell in the drain and died.

The deceased has been identified as Varinder Singh, 37, of Bulara village. He had returned to India from Australia with his wife and 9-year-old son after over nine years to attend a wedding.

ASI Harjinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the man had gone to Malaud to attend a wedding ceremony of one of his relatives, where he reportedly consumed liquor. He left the function for home, but did not return. Meanwhile, a passerby noticed a body in the drain and informed the police.

The ASI added that they rushed the man to hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The police inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC following the statement of the kin of the deceased.